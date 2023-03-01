Germany will increase production of ammunition to help Ukraine, - Scholz

Germany will increase the production of ammunition, as well as the capacity for the repair of weapons, in order to better support Ukraine in the fight against the invasion of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Continuous support to Ukraine throughout the year has also brought us the knowledge that allows us to ensure a sufficient supply of spare parts, we have created repair facilities for weapons used in the war in places outside of Ukraine," Scholz said.

The chancellor emphasized that Germany would make sure that "munitions production is advanced - both for weapons that we have supplied ourselves and for weapons that come from stocks available in Eastern Europe."

