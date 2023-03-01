Russians continue to conduct offensive actions in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on March 1, 2023.

this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the evening summary, it is noted: "The Russian Federation is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

The enemy continues to violate the norms of international humanitarian law, continues to strike, carry out artillery attacks on civilian objects and houses of the civilian population, and tries to destroy the critical infrastructure of our country.

During the day, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes on civilian objects in the Kharkiv region. There are wounded among the civilian population. The occupiers also carried out 16 airstrikes, including 2 Shahed-136 UAVs. Attack drones were shot down by our defenders. The enemy launched more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of missile strikes is significant throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No offensive groups of the enemy were detected. During the day, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Yeline and Baranivka, Chernihiv region; Rozhkovychi, Starykovye, Hirky, Atynske, Stukalyvka, Budky, Volfyne, Tura, Hrabovske in the Sumy region and Krasne, Hlyboke, Vesele, Vilcha, Vovchansk, Karaichne, Varvarivka, Kolodiazne, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region. It used an unmanned aerial vehicle with a combat load near Budarok, Kharkiv region. In the border areas of the Belgorod region, in the settlements of Gorkovsky, Novostroivka Vtoraya, the enemy carries out engineering equipment of the area, installs anti-tank barriers.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Fedorivka in Donetsk region, but had no success. He carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Lyman Pershy, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Cherovonopopivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region and Terny and Kotliarivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut. He does not stop storming the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Bakhmut, Khromov, and Ivanovske settlements of the Donetsk region. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Diliivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk and New York of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Kamianka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Mariinka settlements of the Donetsk region. The areas of the settlements of Vesele, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Neskuchne of the Donetsk region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is on the defensive, and in some areas he is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive. He carried out artillery shelling of more than 40 districts of populated areas. Among them - Illinka, Vremivka of the Donetsk region; Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Vesele, Beryslav, Antonivka, Berehove, Veletenske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

In Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian invaders, with the involvement of local collaborators, are conducting propaganda activities highlighting the fake "advantages" of the arrival of the so-called "Russian government" in the region and substantiating its legitimacy.

In the Manhush district of the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, the occupiers continue to put pressure on the civilian population, in particular, due to restrictions on the supply of electricity to homes. The invaders destroyed the electrical resistance and the electricity supply disappeared for several days in the settlement.

At the same time, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, the summer-autumn 2022 harvest of local farmers is massively deteriorating. The Russian occupation administration completely blocks all local farmers from selling grain both on the domestic and foreign markets. Also, the so-called "occupation authorities" unofficially banned all local bakeries from accepting grain from local farmers. Ukrainian farmers are in despair from large losses of harvested crops.

Aviation of the Defense Forces per day carried out 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Also, our defenders shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the "Orlan-10" type. During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 1 enemy concentration area, 2 ammunition warehouses and 2 enemy radio-electronic warfare complexes.