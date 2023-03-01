Lukashenko met with Xi Jinping in Beijing and supported China’s "peace plan".

"President" Aleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, is on a "visit" to China.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to the BBC, Lukashenko said that he fully supports Beijing's initiative for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. It is a 12-page "peace plan" presented by the Chinese authorities last week.

"Our meeting today is taking place at a very difficult time, which requires new, unorthodox approaches and responsible political decisions. First of all, they should be aimed at preventing a confrontation at the global level, in which there will be no winners," Lukashenko told the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

Therefore, according to him, Belarus is constantly looking for and offers options for a peaceful settlement.

In addition, during the visit, Aleksandr Lukashenko stated Belarus' desire for closer cooperation with China in the field of technology.

It will be recalled that on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published its "position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."