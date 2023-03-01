Russians forbid farmers in occupied Luhansk region to sell grain - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about Russian occupants blocking the ability of farmers in Luhansk region to harvest.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.
The report states: "In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, local farmers are massively spoiling their summer-autumn 2022 harvest.
The Russian occupation administration is completely blocking all local farmers from selling grain both on the domestic and foreign markets.
Also, the so-called "occupation authorities" have unofficially banned all local bakeries from accepting grain from local farmers. Ukrainian farmers are desperate because of the large losses of their harvest."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password