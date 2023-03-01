At least locator and antenna of "friend-or-foe" recognition system damaged on Russian A-50 aircraft in Machulyshchy - ByPol

The Peramoha plan used two DJI drones converted into kamikaze drones to attack the Machulyschy airfield. Each carried a charge of 200 grams of TNT equivalent explosive. Metal bullets were used as a striking element - about 200 pieces for each drone.

Based on the analysis of satellite images, activists believe that the A-50 has suffered at least two significant damage. Thus, the three-coordinate radar station, namely the locator, which is a key element, was damaged. According to the group, the antenna will have to be replaced completely with its complete disassembly and dismantling. The antenna of the friend-or-foe recognition system, which is located under the fairing, will also have to be replaced.

The satellite images also show damage in the area where the satellite radio line antenna is located. This is the front of the aircraft near the nose compartment.

ByPol notes that the metal balls could also have caused significant damage. They could have struck the A-50's skin and penetrated deep into its hull, where many important power, communication, and control wires run. Bullet fragments could have severed and melted the wires.

The group also notes that the complexity and extent of the damage could be affected by whether the plane caught fire after the explosions. It also depends on how it was localized. If the fire was extinguished, there is a high probability that extinguishing agents got into the damaged areas of the plane. This can disable the radar system.

As a reminder, on February 26, the Belarusian guerrilla group BYPOL and opposition leaders reported that a Russian A-50 long-range radar and control aircraft was damaged in a drone attack at the Machulyshchy airbase.

Although the damage has not been officially confirmed, the UK Ministry of Defense notes that the loss of the A-50 will be significant for Russia, as the aircraft is critical to Russian air operations to provide airspace surveillance.

