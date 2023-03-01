US Attorney General Garland calls Prigozhyn "war criminal" at Senate hearing

At a Senate hearing, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Justice Department is helping Ukraine investigate war crimes that may have been committed after Russia’s full-scale invasion, including by the Wagner Group.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"Prigozhyn, who is in charge of this case, in my opinion, is a war criminal," Garland said, as quoted by AFP. "Maybe it's inappropriate to say that without having received all the evidence. But I think we have more than enough evidence at this point."

"The group that is responsible for attacks on Ukrainians in the Donbas, including bringing in prisoners from Russian camps, it's just incomprehensible what they're doing," he added.

Read more: AFU destroyed most of Wagner’s units near Bakhmut - Maliar

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Kyiv was investigating Prigozhyn for war crimes, and Garland said that the United States was assisting Ukraine in its investigation.