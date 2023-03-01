Biden extends state of emergency for year due to Russian invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden has extended for a year the national emergency decree due to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States posed by Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The corresponding Message to the US Congress on the extension of the state of emergency was published on the White House website, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilnе.

"I have sent the attached notice to the Federal Register for publication that the national emergency declared by Executive Order 13660 of March 6, 2014, which was expanded by Executive Orders 13661, 13662, and 14065, and under which additional measures were taken by Executive Orders 13685 and 13849, continues to be in effect beyond March 6, 2023," the US President said.

Biden added that the actions and policies of individuals who undermine Ukraine's democratic processes and institutions, threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and facilitate the misappropriation of its assets. And the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation, including the seizure of Crimea and the use of force in Ukraine, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

Read more: War in Ukraine will be main topic of meeting between Biden and Scholz - White House

Biden reminded that on March 6, 2014, the US President declared a state of emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act "to counter the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States posed by the actions and policies of individuals undermining democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine, threatening its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and facilitating the misappropriation of its assets."

On March 16, 2014, the President issued another decree extending the scope of the state of emergency and recognizing that the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine, threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and facilitate the misappropriation of its assets.

On March 20, 2014, the President issued a decree further expanding the scope of the state of emergency.

On December 19, 2014, the President issued a decree on additional measures in connection with the Russian occupation of the Crimean region of Ukraine.

Read more: Biden: Ukraine will never be Russian victory. Never

On September 20, 2018, the President issued a decree on additional measures to apply personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Russian Federation.

On February 21, 2022, the President issued an executive order further expanding the scope of the national emergency and finding that the alleged recognition by the Russian Federation of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic contravenes Russia's obligations under the Minsk Agreements and continues to threaten the peace, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and therefore constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.