Explosions occurred in Bakhchisarai, Yalta and Gurzuf in occupied Crimea - social networks

On the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, in Bakhchisarai, an explosion occurred near the invaders’ military unit, and explosions were also heard in Yalta, Gurzuf and other settlements on the southern coast of the peninsula.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Теlegram channel "Crimean wind".

"In Bakhchisarai, there was a bang near the military unit on Simferopolska Street. Probably the work of air defense, according to subscribers. The explosion was heard in many villages of Bakhchisaray district," the post says.

There are also reports of explosions on the southern coast of Crimea - in Yalta, Gurzuf and other settlements.

"Everything around shook - furniture and windows, car alarms went off. The sounds of airplanes can be heard in the background," the Telegram channel writes.

