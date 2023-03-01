Russia is not currently using "typical" shelling of infrastructure, but will continue to conduct targeted strikes - Air Forces

Russia will change the timing of its air strikes against Ukraine. However, this is not a change in tactics, but a change in tasks.

This was told to Suspilne by Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command in the air of national telethon.

"They used to do it in a typical way when they shelled the infrastructure: Shaheds at night, rockets in the morning. Now we see that there can be shelling at any time, at night, and with a small number of rockets. Today, 4 Shaheds were launched at night, and they were destroyed. Plus, there are single drones. Such as the one that was shot down this afternoon (March 1 - Ed.) in the Kyiv region," Ihnat said.

According to him, the Russians will do what they did before the massive shelling in the summer: conduct targeted strikes, choosing a particular target.



"They wanted to push Ukraine into a blackout, but they failed. Or perhaps there is a shortage of long-range precision missiles. It definitely exists. We see that they were actually made from wheels and supplied to the troops. Perhaps they want to make up for all the strategic stockpile they threw at our critical infrastructure, accumulate and produce it," Ihnat said.

Commenting on the latest shelling, Ihnat explained that it is unlikely that the occupiers' tactics have changed.

"Perhaps, the tasks they set for themselves have changed. The enemy obviously did not achieve their goals, but it is too early to relax. We have survived thanks to the Air Forces, the work of our power engineers and international assistance to our power engineers," Ihnat said.

He added that there will be further reinforcement with air defense equipment promised by our partners in the near future.

"There is positive news from the US - our anti-aircraft gunners trained on PATRIOT will soon return home," Ihnat noted.