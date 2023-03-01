Negotiations on providing Ukraine with aircraft have begun, but priority now is to ensure constant supply of ammunition to AFU, - Lecornu

French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that the issue of supplying Ukraine with aircraft is not a priority now, although negotiations have already begun.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.

He reminded that the potential supply of aircraft covers a wide range of issues, starting with logistics and maintenance, and this is a very long-term project, BFMTV reports.

Lecornu emphasized that the priority for the allies is to ensure that Ukraine has an uninterrupted supply of ammunition.

Read more: Providing F-16s to Ukraine will take at least 1.5 years, it would be more rational to spend money on armored vehicles and artillery - Pentagon

To remind, Ukraine has consistently asked its allies to provide combat aircraft. In particular, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking in the UK Parliament on February 8, called on the United Kingdom to create an aviation coalition to support Ukraine.

At the end of January, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine. The French authorities are also considering Ukraine's request for pilot training.