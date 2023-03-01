Spain has allocated more than 4 million euros for preparation of tanks for Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

The Spanish Ministry of Defense is adapting six Leopard 2A4 tanks for transfer to Ukraine, for which the agency has allocated more than four million euros.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Ukrinform with reference to El Mundo.

The Defense Ministry estimates that the preparation of these vehicles will cost 4.1 million euros.

The tanks are currently at the contractor's facilities, where they are undergoing a fourth-level inspection before being sent to the front.

Information about this repair was published on the Public Procurement Platform. There are no specifications in the contract, but it states that the money is allocated for "bringing Leopard 2A4 battle tanks into operational conditions."

