US discusses sanctions against China with allies if it helps Russia - Reuters

According to Reuters, the United States is notifying its closest allies of the possibility of imposing sanctions against China if it provides military support to Russia.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The consultations, which are still at a preliminary stage, need to enlist the support of a number of countries. We are talking about the G7 countries, with which they want to coordinate support for any possible restrictions.

It is not yet clear what kind of sanctions Washington will propose. In recent weeks, the United States and its allies have claimed that China is considering supplying weapons to Russia, which Beijing denies.

The Biden administration's initial steps to counter China's support included informal contacts at the staff level and at the diplomatic level, including the Treasury Department. Reuters notes that officials are laying the groundwork for possible action against China with the core group of countries that support sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

China's role in Russia's war against Ukraine is expected to be one of the topics when US President Joe Biden meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House. The administration wants to first raise the idea of coordinated sanctions and "take a pulse" in case any supplies to Russia from China are found.

Read more: We will judge China by its actions, not by its statements, - Pistorius

Recently, the United States imposed new sanctions on people and companies accused of helping Russia, including companies from China. Among the problems the United States faces in imposing sanctions on China, the world's second largest economy, is its close integration into major economies in Europe and Asia, which complicates negotiations.

"Washington should force China to choose between access to the US financial system or helping Russia in the war," said Anthony Ruggiero, a sanctions expert for former President Donald Trump.