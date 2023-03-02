Russia’s rejection of START III will not affect US support for Ukraine - State Department

Russia’s announced suspension of its participation in START III in no way changes the United States’ approach to supporting Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russian aggression.

This was stated on Wednesday during a briefing in Washington, D.C., by U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia's announced suspension of participation in START III will not prevent the United States from continuing to support Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

He emphasized that the United States will continue to respond to Russian aggression exactly as it has previously outlined to Russia and the rest of the world.

Read more: US engaged China and India to warn Putin against nuclear strikes on Ukraine - Blinken

At the same time, Price emphasized that the implementation of the offensive arms reduction agreement between the nuclear powers, in particular START III, is in the interests of both the United States and Russia, as well as the entire world.

"We want to work constructively with Russia on this. We believe it's in our interest, we also believe it's the responsible thing to do," the State Department official said.

In this context, he noted that the United States is ready to continue meetings of the advisory commissions to discuss further implementation of the agreements and prevent an arms race.

"We think it's very important," Price said.

Read more: Russia has already lost war. Putin will not capture Kyiv and will not strike with nuclear weapons, - White House