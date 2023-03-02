Winter is over. And we have already started preparing for next heating season, - Zelensky

On March 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an energy meeting with energy companies Naftogaz, Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, the government, the Presidential Administration, the head of the relevant parliamentary committee, the military and intelligence.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelensky during his evening video appeal.

"This winter is over. It was very difficult, and every Ukrainian felt this difficulty without exaggeration. But we still managed to provide Ukraine with energy and heat," he said.

The President emphasized that the threat to the energy system remained, but the work for the sake of the energy system continued.

"At today's energy meeting, we have fixed the current tasks to complete this heating season properly. And we have already started preparing for the next season - each of the meeting participants has received their part of the work in this regard. We see the risks - we will find a response," Zelensky summarized.

Read more: This and next heating season, Ukraine will live at expense of its own gas production, - Halushchenko