On March 1, Ukrainian aviation and artillery hit 17 areas of Russian concentration, 2 warehouses, 2 electronic warfare systems and drone - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on Ukrainian aviation and artillery strikes on the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

"Over the last day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of occupants' personnel and military equipment. Our defenders also shot down an enemy Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle. During the day, missile and artillery units struck 1 enemy concentration area, 2 ammunition depots and 2 enemy electronic warfare systems," the statement said.

Read more: During February 28, Russians carried out 1 missile and 2 air strikes on territory of Ukraine, - General Staff