At night, occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia: two people died, 5-story building was destroyed, people are under rubble. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At night, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the flight, a multi-story residential building was destroyed in one of the districts of the city.

Anatolii Kurtev, secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Ruscists creatures almost completely destroyed one 5-story building. People are under the rubble.

According to preliminary information, 2 people died. We offer our sincere condolences to relatives and friends.

All relevant services are working," the message reads.

It is noted that the help points of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, the City Council, and social protection have already been deployed, and the evacuation of injured people is taking place by communal buses.

Full details of the consequences of the attack are still being established.

The State Emergency Service reported that as a result of a rocket strike, floors 5 to 1 of a five-story residential building within one entrance were destroyed.

"As of 04:30, 8 people were rescued, hospitalized for examination, and 20 people were evacuated. One dead person was unblocked from under the rubble," the State Emergency Service reported.

In total, 90 people, including 3 psychologists, and 24 units of emergency services were involved in search and rescue operations.










