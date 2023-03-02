Russian troops shelled 5 districts of Sumy region, damaged electricity supply line, - RMA

At night, the Russians shelled 5 communities of the Sumy region: Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, and Sumy. 30 "arrivals" were recorded.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

"Khotin district: at 9:15 p.m., artillery shelling was carried out on the territory of the district - 4 arrivals.

Sumy district: at 9:30 p.m. Stetskivka of the Sumy district was bombarded by 5 airstrikes. As a result of the shelling, the power supply line was damaged.

Bilopol district: at 10:08 p.m., 3 mortar attacks were recorded.

Seredino-Budsk district: at 10:10 p.m. there were 3 flights (probably barrel artillery).

Novoslobodsk district: at 10:35 p.m., 15 explosions were recorded (preliminarily 152 mm barrel artillery)," the message reads.

