State Department: Russia and China are isolated among G20 countries regarding war in Ukraine

Russia and China are isolated among other G20 countries on the issue of the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the US State Department, Ned Price, at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

He was asked about the fact that at the recent meeting of G20 finance ministers, the group was unable to issue a joint communique because Russia and China opposed the use of the word "war" in the communiqué.

According to him, negotiations on the final communique are ongoing, and security issues have implications for all areas of concern to the G20 countries.

Read more: Russia’s rejection of START III will not affect US support for Ukraine - State Department

"The G20 is determined to make progress, address and confront these common challenges, and to the extent that there are divisions within the G20, it is Russia and China that are isolated," Price said.

A representative of the State Department said that we should wait for the results of this week's discussions.

Read more: G20 meeting ended without joint statement: they did not agree on formulation of Russian war