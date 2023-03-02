As result of shelling of Poltava and Sumy regions, there is damage to networks of distribution system operators, - Ukrenergo

There has been no capacity deficit in the power system for the 19th day in a row and it is currently not forecast. The available power in the power system has increased, which increases its operational security and reduces the risks of shortages.

This was reported to Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that due to the lack of power consumption limits were not brought to the oblasts.

"There are currently no network restrictions in the Ukrenergo networks, which makes it necessary to restrict consumers in the regions.

But when the situation in the power system changes and consumption increases sharply, blackouts may be applied. Yesterday evening, as a result of Russian shelling, there was damage to the networks of distribution system operators in the Poltava and Sumy regions. Oblenergo crews are carrying out restoration work.

"Energy engineers are also continuing repair work on all power system facilities that were previously damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks in order to increase the available power in the power system and increase the reliability of electricity transmission and powering certain regions," the company said.

Read more: Russian troops shelled 5 districts of Sumy region, damaged electricity supply line, - RMA