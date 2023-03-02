Russian Federation announced plans to develop "new type of military operations" with use of nuclear weapons to repel "aggression from US"

The Russian Federation announced plans to develop a so-called "new type of military operations" that includes the use of nuclear weapons. Allegedly, it is necessary for the Russians to repel possible "aggression from the USA".

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the magazine "Military Opinion", published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In particular, such intentions are known from the articles of the first deputy commander of the Strategic Missile Forces (SRMS) Lieutenant General Igor Fazletdinov, and retired colonel Volodymyr Lumpov.

So, the Russians believe that the USA has an alleged "Strategic multi-sphere operation", the ultimate goal of which is the alleged "destruction of Russia's deterrent nuclear potential". This can allegedly happen due to the so-called deployment of anti-missile forces around Russia's borders or "an instant global nuclear strike that can immediately destroy at least 65-70% of Russia's strategic nuclear forces."

"As the main means and tool for countering attempts to implement the Pentagon's aggressive plans to destroy Russia, domestic military specialists are considering and actively developing a promising form of strategic application of the Russian Armed Forces: "Operation of Strategic Deterrence Forces" (OSSS)," the authors of the article state.

In Russia, they are sure that it will be able to achieve its strategic goal of defeating the "American aggressor" in this way. This type of operation involves the use of modern strategic offensive and defensive, nuclear, and non-nuclear weapons, taking into account the latest military technologies.

In particular, among the goals of the so-called "new Russian operation", the authors name:

fending off a conventional immediate global strike by the US and NATO to prevent large losses of Russia's strategic offensive forces;

suppression of the American global missile defense system to make it impossible to destroy Russian strategic missiles in the air;

the task of causing unacceptable damage to the aggressor with the help of the existing nuclear potential.

