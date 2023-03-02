Germany is discussing security guarantees for Ukraine with other states, - Scholz
Germany will help Ukraine to achieve a just peace and is discussing security guarantees with its partners in the future.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated this.
"We are talking with other states about further security guarantees for Ukraine," he said.
The chancellor noted that the principles of such peace were presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky last November at the G20 summit.
