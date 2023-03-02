G7 ambassadors reminded about electronic declaration and continuation of SSU reform

The ambassadors of the "Group of Seven" countries emphasized the importance of returning electronic declaration for civil servants, strengthening anti-corruption institutions, and reforming the SSU.

This was discussed at a meeting with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"At today's meeting with Ruslan Stefanchuk, the G7 ambassadors once again emphasized the importance of returning electronic asset declaration for civil servants, restoring transparency in the Verkhovna Rada, and strengthening the anti-corruption institutions of the SAP and NABU," the Japanese presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter.

The ambassadors also discussed the issue of the rights of national minorities in Ukraine and the need to continue reforming the Security Service.

At the beginning of February 2023, the ambassadors of the "Group of Seven" countries in Ukraine called on the Verkhovna Rada to resume electronic declaration, which was suspended at the beginning of the war.

Let us add that the election of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is one of the key steps on Ukraine's path to the EU.