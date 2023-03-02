Russian mass media claim that about 50 "saboteurs" took hostages of villagers in Bryansk region of Russian Federation, battle is underway

Russian mass media report that a clash with alleged "Ukrainian saboteurs" is ongoing in the Bryansk region.

This is reported by the propaganda publication TASS with reference to the data of the security forces, Censor.NET reports.

"A clash with Ukrainian saboteurs is ongoing in the Bryansk region," the report says.

Telegram channel Baza reports that according to preliminary data, "a group of 50 armed people with yellow armbands entered the territory of the village (Sushany. - Ed.) in Bryansk region and took part in the resident's hostage. Others were able to escape, others closed in their houses."

According to "Baza", at least a man, a woman, and two children have allegedly held hostage.

It was also reported there that a battle is ongoing in the border village of Sushany in the Bryansk region, and explosions are heard.

"Residents are hiding in basements and cellars, explosions can be heard in the village. According to "Baza", an electric substation and a gas station were blown up in Sushany," the report says.

Also remind, earlier in the OC "North" stated that the Russians are preparing a provocation.

"This is evidenced by intelligence data, where the movement of columns of military equipment was recorded in the area of the border with the Chernihiv region without identification marks and manpower dressed in a pixel, similar to the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the command informed.

