Russian Federation is creating tense situation in Moldova and Transnistria in order to divert attention from war in Ukraine and demonstrate some kind of "victory" to Russians, - Defence Intelligence

The Russian Federation is creating a tense situation in Moldova and Transnistria to divert attention from the war in Ukraine and demonstrate some kind of victory for the Russian people

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, informed about this.

According to him, the military intelligence of Ukraine records the events that are currently taking place in Moldova and the so-called unrecognized republic of Transnistria.

"In Transnistria, the Russians have a very limited contingent. There are warehouses that they guard. But there is almost nothing left in those warehouses, and what is left is old and unusable. And in Moldova, they are still trying to destabilize the situation politically - under a "foreign flag", Cherniak noted.

He reminded that under such a scenario, the Russians once arranged a similar event in Donetsk and Luhansk.

"In our opinion, by creating tension in Moldova, Russia is setting two goals for itself. The first is an attempt to distract the European public from the events taking place in Ukraine. They see that all attention is focused on Ukraine, particularly in the sense of aid. Therefore, they are trying to start a new fire in Europe," Cherniak explained.

Secondly, according to him, it is aimed at the domestic consumer in Russia.

"After all, they have not achieved any results in their so-called "special military operation". Therefore, they need to demonstrate any "victories" for their population. Now they are trying to make some kind of revolution in order to create the illusion that "the world is for them", "the people of Moldova are for us", Cherniak noted.

