Dutch Foreign Minister Hoekstra - China: Military aid to Russia will have consequences

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said China will face consequences if it considers supplying Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

"What I will convey to each of my colleagues, including my Chinese colleague, is that the truth is not somewhere in the middle. There is only one responsible country, and that is Russia," Hoekstra said.

"Militarily helping Moscow will have consequences. If the countries cross this line, in my opinion," the minister added.

Read more: State Department: Russia and China are isolated among G20 countries regarding war in Ukraine