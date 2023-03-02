AFU conduct combat operations exclusively on territory of Ukraine, events in Bryansk region of Russian Federation are audacious provocation by Moscow, - General Staff

The General Staff announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct combat operations exclusively on the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Babel.

"Everything that happens in Russia is the local population's opposition to Putin's terrorist regime, non-observance of fire safety measures or other reasons that do not depend on the AFU. In particular, reports on the Internet about the events in the Bryansk region are an audacious provocation by Moscow," they said in a comment to the publication.

Earlier, Russian mass media claimed that about 50 "saboteurs" took hostages of villagers in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, and a battle is underway.

The FSS of Russia announced about "Ukrainian nationalists" who "violated the state border" in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Also remind, earlier in the OC "North" stated that the Russians are preparing a provocation.

"This is evidenced by intelligence data, where the movement of columns of military equipment was recorded in the area of the border with the Chernihiv region without identification marks and manpower dressed in a pixel, similar to the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the command informed.

