Defence Intelligence about events in Bryansk region: "Continuation of transformation of Russia"

Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine considers reports of clashes in the Bryansk region "a continuation of Russia’s transformation, its purification and liberation from Putin’s dictatorship."

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the State Government, said this in a comment to Hromadske, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian Federation today is such an entity, within which there is a large number of international, inter-ethnic, inter-religious, socio-political and other conflicts. Today there is a public statement of the RVC (Russian Volunteer Corps. - Ed.).

These are people who, with weapons in their hands, are fighting against Putin's regime and those who support him... Maybe the Russians are starting to wake up, realize something and take some concrete measures," Yusov said.

On March 2, Russian mass media reported that about 50 "saboteurs" took hostages of villagers in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, and a battle is underway.

The FSB of Russia announced about "Ukrainian nationalists" who "violated the state border" in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct combat operations exclusively on the territory of Ukraine.