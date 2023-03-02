Ukraine sends reinforcements to Bakhmut, but it is not clear why - New York Times

Ukraine is sending reinforcements to the ruined Bakhmut, thereby adding new forces to the bloody crucible that has already consumed large numbers of troops on both sides. In the same direction, Russia gradually strengthened its grip.

On Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced that new reinforcements had begun to be sent to Bakhmut. But the number of new fighters was not announced.

"More critically, Ms. Maliar, speaking on Ukrainian television, did not say what their role would be in the battle, which left the devastated Bakhmut a city in name only. The new forces could be used for fortifications to try to hold the territory, inflicting maximum casualties losses of Russia, which lost thousands of soldiers in repeated and fruitless attacks against Ukrainian positions. They can be used to bind Russian forces so that they are not sent in other directions. Or they can provide logistical support for the Ukrainian retreat from Bakhmut, which has long been rumored," the article says.

The version of the explanation for the retreat became more convincing this week, when Oleksandr Rodnyansky, the economic adviser to the president of Ukraine, allowed such a scenario during an interview with CNN.

"Our military is obviously weighing all options. Until now, they have held the city. But if necessary, they can strategically retreat. Because we are not going to sacrifice all our people just like that," he said.