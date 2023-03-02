Bitcoin can become a reserve currency and an index for other cryptocurrencies, – Serhiy Tron

Due to its technological foundation, Bitcoin will remain the dominant leader and can become a reserve currency and index for other cryptocurrencies. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has proven to be vulnerable to modifications and human intervention.

This was stated by Serhiy Tron, the founder of White Rock Management, one of the largest mining companies in the world, and the owner of Bitcoin Magazine in Ukraine.

"Having tried mining both assets (Bitcoin and Ethereum - ed.), I came to the conclusion that the fundamentals of Bitcoin are unsurpassed. Ethereum has proven to be vulnerable to modifications and human intervention. I believe that any crisis is an opportunity for business because the market is changing. The high price of Bitcoin has attracted many quick investments with unrealistic expectations. The bankruptcies that we observe in the ecosystem have revealed projects that are vulnerable to fluctuations in the prices for bitcoin and electricity," the investor believes.

The Ukrainian entrepreneur predicts that digital assets will become a new market sector.

"Bitcoin is much more significant than just a means of storage or exchange. In the future, digital assets will become a new market sector on a par with finance or energy. Bitcoin is the dominant leader and will remain the flagship forever due to its unmatched technical foundation. And maybe, it will even become a reserve currency and index for other cryptocurrencies. There is still a long way to go, after the blockchain revolution, the next one should be the financial revolution. On its evolutionary path, humanity is destined to break free from the dependence and control of fiat money. The principles of freedom of choice and transparency of bitcoin will one day become the basis for human interactions," Serhiy Tron continues.

We shall remind you that in 2020, Tron became a partner of Bitcoin Magazine and agreed on joint development with the owner of the American Bitcoin Magazine – BTC Inc. for publication of the magazine in the territory of Ukraine, Eastern Europe and Central Asia.