Blinken and Lavrov spoke for first time since beginning of invasion, in particular about Ukraine, - Sky News

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a brief conversation on the sidelines of today’s meeting of G20 diplomats.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

According to the publication, Blinken and Lavrov talked for about 10 minutes. It was their first face-to-face conversation since the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

A senior U.S. official said Blinken urged Russia to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a major nuclear treaty on strategic offensive weapons.

"He also emphasized to Lavrov that the United States will support Ukraine "as much as it takes" - this line was repeatedly repeated by President Joe Biden," the message reads.

Finally, he called on Moscow to release the detained American Paul Whelan, who was detained in Russia in 2018.

The interlocutor of the publication noted that Blinken did not have the impression that changes in the Russian position will take place in the near future after the discussion. The source refused to describe Lavrov's reaction.

Russian mass media report that the two officials did not meet on the sidelines of the summit, but spoke on the go.