Almost 70% of Kyiv residents and 65% of displaced people support decision of Kyiv city authorities to demolish Soviet monuments, poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Almost 70% of Kyiv residents consider the Kyiv city government’s decision to dismantle the monuments to Vatutin, Chkalov and other Soviet figures to be correct.

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey of the "Rating" group, Censor.NET reports.

"Almost 70% of surveyed Kyivans support the decision of Kyiv city authorities to dismantle Soviet monuments, about a quarter do not. Among the displaced, almost 65% support this decision, and about 20% are against it," Rating reports.

When answering the question "How do you feel about the decision of Kyiv city authorities to dismantle Soviet monuments?", 50% of Kyiv residents chose the answer "I fully support". Another 18% said they "rather support."

Among the displaced people who currently live in the capital, 44% fully support the decision to demolish the monuments and 20% "rather support".

See more: Catherine II monument dismantled in Odesa. PHOTOS

A comparative study of "Attitudes of Kyivans and Immigrants" was conducted from February 16 to 27 among Kyiv residents and immigrants aged 18 and older. 800 residents of Kyiv and 800 immigrants were interviewed by face-to-face interview method. The sample is representative by age and gender. The statistical error is less than 3.5%.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kyiv city government had long ago applied to the Ministry of Culture for permission to dismantle Soviet and imperial monuments. Immediately after the decision of the Ministry of Culture to deprive the monuments of Vatutin and Chkalov of the status of objects of cultural heritage, they were dismantled. Now the decision of the Ministry of Culture regarding the Shchors and Pushkin monuments is awaited.