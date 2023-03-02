Russian propaganda intensified information campaign about Bakhmut in order to demoralize Ukrainians, - Maliar

The Russian occupiers show excessive activity around the subject of the Bakhmut assault, reproducing narratives aimed at demoralizing our society and the military.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today there is an excessive activation of the Russian information campaign accompanying the storming of Bakhmut.

The enemy is launching several narratives aimed at demoralizing our society and military.

In particular:

- allegedly Bakhmut has no strategic importance and its defense is an alleged political decision.

It does not. The military has repeatedly explained the importance and tasks of the defense of Bakhmut. Decisions regarding the conduct of hostilities are made by the higher military leadership.

- discredit the military command of the eastern direction. Fake documents are posted, allegedly from the headquarters in the East.

- for the purpose of suggestion, they demonstrate the "strength" of the occupiers and the "weakness" of the defenders, revealing the allegedly known plans for Bakhmut of both warring parties," said Maliar.