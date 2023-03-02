Ukraine can join NATO in 2024, and EU in 2029, - MEP Kubilius

Lithuanian member of the European Parliament Andrius Kubilius believes that Ukraine can join NATO in 2024, and the European Union in 2029.

He said this in an interview with European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"...I admit: not everything is so simple. But we still see the prospect of Ukraine's full membership in the EU in 2029," the politician said.

He reminded that the resolutions of the European Parliament stated that negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU should begin in 2023. "And we want them to proceed as they did with Central Europe. It took three years for Lithuania to negotiate with the EU, four years for Poland - this is a large country, commensurate with Ukraine," Kubilius said.

Read more: French MEP calls on West to completely change Ukraine’s weapons strategy

As he noted, the European Parliament is of the opinion that negotiations with Ukraine may come to an end by 2027, when Lithuania will preside over the European Union. "It will take another year or two for the treaty to be ratified in all 27 EU member states. If we work at a good pace, we can hope that as early as 2029, Ukraine will be able to participate in the European Parliament elections as a full member of the EU," said the MEP.

Regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO, according to Kubilius, it would be possible "at best" at the summit in Vilnius in July 2023, but unlikely.

"But after the Vilnius summit next year there will be a summit in Washington. And I have a feeling that we in Vilnius can do good preparatory work, and in Washington next year we can finish it," said the Lithuanian politician.