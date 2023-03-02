G20 statement against war in Ukraine was blocked by Russia and China. Russian Federation also refuses to extend grain agreement, - Blinken

China sided with Russia in the G20 format, blocking the adoption of a joint position against the Russian Federation’s war in Ukraine and with a call to respect the UN Charter and international norms.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this on Thursday during a press conference in New Delhi following the meeting of the heads of foreign policy departments of the G20 countries, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today's statement by India's presidency reaffirmed the G20 leaders' declaration adopted at last year's meeting in Bali, which, I quote, "strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and emphasized that it is causing enormous human suffering and worsening conditions for the global economy." , - noted the head of the US State Department.

He emphasized that "Russia and China were the only countries that made it clear that they would not sign this text."

According to him, the 18 other members of the G20 confirmed that "it is important to observe international law in the multilateral system, and this includes the protection of all goals and principles enshrined in the UN Charter and compliance with international humanitarian law."

Read more: Less than 40 children remain in Bakhmut, police said

In this regard, the US Secretary of State emphasized that every member of the G20 and practically every country continues to suffer from Russia's aggressive war, "a war that President Putin could end tomorrow if he made such a decision." Blinken emphasized that the United States did not want this war and worked hard to prevent it.

"Like most countries, we want to focus on the core challenges that affect the daily lives of our people. So even as we stand by Ukraine as it defends itself – as any nation would in such a situation – we are also determined to continue cooperation with other countries to solve common problems," said the head of American diplomacy.

In this context, he drew attention to the need to respond to the "unprecedented crisis" of food security around the world.

"Today, Russia again slows down food exports from Ukraine, and the Black Sea Initiative expires on March 18. Russia refuses to continue it. The message that the countries put forward at today's meeting is clear: expand the Black Sea Initiative, strengthen it, and do it without delay," the state official emphasized. Secretary of the United States.