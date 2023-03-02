As result of rocket attack on high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, 10 people went missing

In Zaporizhzhia, 2 people were killed as a result of a rocket attack on a five-story residential building tonight, 10 more are missing.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Ukrinform, journalists were informed about this in the press service of the MDNP in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"As a result of the shelling in Zaporizhzhia, two people died (one woman and another person, whose gender is unknown)," the police said.

As for the previously published information about the four victims, it is currently not confirmed. During emergency search operations, body fragments were found, but it is not yet known who they belong to, one person or several.

The law enforcement officers also noted that 10 people (6 women, 3 men, and 1 child) are considered missing as of the evening. 8 people were injured (4 men and 4 women), seven of them were hospitalized, and one person was examined by medics on the spot and released.

See more: Number of victims as result of attack by Russian Federation on residential building in Zaporizhzhia has increased to three. PHOTOS

As reported, around 1:30 the enemy hit Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles. Ruined residential building.

Communal services removed more than 64 tons of construction debris. At the scene of the incident, psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 71 people.

Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued 11 people. In total, 213 people and 56 pieces of equipment were involved in the work, of which 122 people and 30 pieces of equipment, 2 canine calculations from the State Emergency Service.