During day, occupiers launched 3 missile and 24 airstrikes, carried out more than 55 shellings from rocket-propelled grenades, - General Staff of Armed Forces

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. March 2, 2023.

"372 days of Russian large-scale invasion.

During the day, the enemy carried out 24 airstrikes on the positions of our troops and 3 missile strikes on the cities of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the terrorist act, residential buildings were damaged and there were victims among the civilian population. The enemy carried out more than 55 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure of the settlement of Ulanov, Sumy region. The threat of further missile strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The enemy keeps units near the state border of Ukraine and continues the engineering equipment of the positions. The formation of offensive groups was not detected. The enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Ryzhivka, Khotyn, Stetskivka, and Slavhorod of the Sumy region and the districts of 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region. Among them are Krasne, Hlyboke, Vesele, Vovchansk, Ohirtseve and Strelecha.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unrelenting offensive actions near Bilohorivka and Kreminna in the Luhansk region and Spirne in Donetsk region. He carried out artillery shelling of the districts of 17 settlements. In particular, these are - Dvorichna, Lyman Pershy, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Kreminna in the Luhansk region, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its offensive. Storms the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Bakhmut, Khromov and Ivanovske settlements of the Donetsk region. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Diliivka, Mayorsk and New York came under enemy fire.

The enemy continues to attack the positions of our troops in the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. He carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Kamianka, Severne, and Mariinka settlements of the Donetsk region. Areas of 15 settlements were hit by enemy shelling. Among them are Vesele, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is on the defensive, and in some areas, he continues to try to create conditions for the transition to the offensive. He carried out artillery shelling of more than 40 districts of populated areas. In particular, these are Novosilka, Vremivka, Donetsk region; Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Vesele, Beryslav, Chornobaivka, Antonivka, and Kherson.

In many schools of the Kherson region, the occupiers introduced mandatory so-called "cadet classes", starting from the first grade. For these students, wearing a uniform and additional classes on "patriotic" education are mandatory. Due to the shortage of teachers, pro-Russian local residents without pedagogical education are hired. Mostly they are over 50 years old. For legalization, in accordance with Russian legislation, they are automatically enrolled in the correspondence form of education at specialized universities of the Russian Federation.

The enemy intensified filtering measures in the temporarily captured territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. In particular, representatives of the FSB arrived in the settlements of Pishchanivka and Poima in the Kherson region. Mass searches of residential premises, and checking of telephones are carried out. The occupiers pay the main attention to people whose relatives left for the unoccupied part of Ukraine.

During the day, our aviation carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of missile forces and artillery hit 1 enemy ammunition warehouse.