Poland to start production of South Korean K2 tanks in Poznań

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak on Thursday announced the start of production of South Korean K2 tanks, which have already been put into service with the Polish army, at the Military Automobile Plant (WZM) in Poznan.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by "European Pravda" with reference to PAP.

"Here, at the Military Automobile Plant in Poznań, K2 tanks will be serviced, overhauled, and produced. This is good news for Poznań... These are new additional jobs, this is the preservation of those jobs that were created at WZM," Blaszczak said during a visit to Poznań.

The production of tanks became possible after the conclusion of an agreement with South Korea last year, which provides for the transfer of not only machines, but also production technologies - in particular, the hydropneumatic chassis used in the K2.

As reported, in August 2022, Poland concluded an agreement with South Korea on the purchase of 180 K2 Black Panther tanks produced by Hyundai Rotem in the amount of about $3.4 billion, as well as 212 self-propelled howitzers K9 Thunder produced by Hanhwa Defense in the amount of about $2.4 billion.

The contract also provides for the provision of a technical and training package and ammunition for the purchased equipment.