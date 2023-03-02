ENG
News War
Ukraine will sue Iran in International Criminal Court over supply of military drones to Russia - Shmyhal

Ukraine will file a complaint against Iran with the International Criminal Court for providing Russia with kamikaze drones.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Al Arabiya, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Kyiv will insist that the court consider the issue of Iran's provision of drones to Russia, which Moscow used to attack Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure.

"We are concerned about Iran's complicity with Russia in committing these war crimes and will seek recognition of Iran's involvement in them," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized that it is necessary to put pressure on Tehran to stop supporting Moscow. He added that it is important to prevent Iran from transferring missiles to Russia.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia is using at least three models of drones in Ukraine: Shahed-136, Shahed-131 kamikaze drones and Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs.

