China will not only fall under US sanctions if it supplies arms to Russia - Blinken

The United States has a wide range of options to impose restrictions on China if it provides military assistance to Russia, but Beijing also risks sanctions from other countries that explicitly state this.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday following the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The participation (of China - Ed.) in such actions will have consequences. I won't describe in detail what they will be, but of course we have different authorities to impose sanctions," the US Secretary of State said in the context of China's possible supply of lethal aid to Russia.

Blinken emphasized that not only the United States, but also other countries are focusing on this issue.

"I say 'others' because this concern that China is considering providing lethal military assistance to Russia is a shared concern, so many other partners have raised this issue, not just with us. But as far as I understand, they have raised this issue directly with China, including here in New Delhi today," the US Secretary of State said.