Russians shelled 4 communities in Dnipropetrovsk region: private houses and cars damaged

On Thursday, March 2, the Russian military shelled Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrivka communities in Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"The Russian army was shelling Nikopol district all day long. The enemy launched more than three dozen destructive shells from heavy artillery. Marhanets community came under fire twice. Two houses and as many cars were damaged there. A garage was damaged," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the aggressor also targeted the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrivka communities. The consequences of the attacks are still being investigated.

According to Lysak, no one was killed or injured.

