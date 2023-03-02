EU plans to allocate 1 billion euros for production and supply of 155-mm shells to Ukraine - The Washington Post

According to The Washington Post, officials of the European Union and its member states are discussing plans to allocate an additional billion euros and create a joint procurement scheme to speed up the supply of howitzer artillery shells to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

According to an EU official familiar with the project, the priority now is to ensure that the Ukrainian armed forces receive the 155mm artillery rounds as soon as possible.

The EU is assisting Ukraine through its European Peace Fund, a fund used to reimburse member states that provide arms, ammunition and military support to Ukraine. According to the latest proposal, member states that provide ammunition immediately will be guaranteed rapid compensation and a high reimbursement amount.

To finance the project, member states will need to use an additional billion euros after they already agreed in December to replenish the European Peace Fund with another 2 billion euros, with the possibility of an additional 3.5 billion.

The EU will also encourage third countries to join the fund, the official said: "We are talking to the Norwegians, maybe the Canadians are interested."

Read more: Germany will increase production of ammunition to help Ukraine, - Scholz

At the same time, the European Defense Agency will consolidate requests from member states for replenishment and conduct an accelerated procedure for direct negotiations with industrial ammunition suppliers in Europe. According to the official, a total of 12 companies in nine member states produce 155-mm ammunition. The European Commission will encourage them to increase production with guarantees of long-term demand, which will make the project interesting for them, the official said.

The plan will be discussed by EU Defense Ministers next week, before Foreign and Defense Ministers consider it at a meeting on March 20. EU leaders could then approve it during a summit in Brussels on March 23-24.

Read more: Negotiations on providing Ukraine with aircraft have begun, but priority now is to ensure constant supply of ammunition to AFU, - Lecornu