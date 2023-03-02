Ukraine has right to liberate entire temporarily occupied territory, including Crimea - EU

Ukraine has the right to liberate and regain full control over all temporarily occupied territories within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea.

This was stated in the EU's statement during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Last week, the international community, here in the OSCE and other international organizations, demonstrated unity in unwavering support and solidarity with Ukraine. Our governments and our people have made it clear: we stand with Ukraine as it exercises its inherent right to self-defense against Russian aggression in accordance with international law, in particular Article 51 of the UN Charter, and we will continue to do so for as long as necessary," the statement reads.

The European Union praised the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people who are fighting to defend Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom.

"Ukraine has the right to liberate and regain full control over all the territories occupied by Russia within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea," the statement said.

At the same time, the European Union reminded that on February 26, Ukraine celebrated the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, and emphasized that "Crimea is Ukraine."

The statement emphasizes that the European Union and its member states will continue to support Ukraine in the political, economic, humanitarian, financial and military spheres, "including through rapid coordinated procurement from European industry."

"We will also support Ukraine's recovery by using frozen and detained Russian assets in accordance with EU and international law. We will continue to increase collective pressure on Russia to end its aggressive war," the statement reads.

In addition, the European Union, together with its international partners, intends to ensure that "Ukraine wins, that international law is respected, that peace and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders are restored, that Ukraine is rebuilt and justice is served."