New military aid package for Ukraine to be announced tomorrow - White House

On March 3, the United States will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine.

This was announced by the White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"Tomorrow, the United States will have another round of assistance. It will include mainly munitions that Ukraine will need for systems they already have, such as HIMARS," Kirby said during the briefing.

The White House official also noted that U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will be visiting Washington on March 3, will discuss additional support for Ukraine in the future.

