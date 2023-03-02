Pentagon on Moscow’s accusations of alleged US involvement in strikes on Russia: "Nonsense"

Washington dismissed as nonsense Moscow’s accusations that the United States is providing Ukraine with intelligence to strike targets in Russia.

This was stated at a briefing by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"I can say for sure that the idea that the United States is providing intelligence or information to Ukrainians to target targets in Russia is nonsense," the defense official emphasized.

He emphasized that the United States is not at war with the Russians and does not seek this war.

"We are focused solely on supporting Ukraine to defend itself. And this is what we will continue to do," the general said.

In addition, Ryder emphasized that the American side regularly consults with Ukrainians on the proper use of weapons provided by the United States.