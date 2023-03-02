Biden and von der Leyen will discuss support for Ukraine next week

US President Joe Biden will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen next week. Among the topics of discussion is assistance to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"President Joe Biden looks forward to welcoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the White House on Friday, March 10. The two leaders will discuss the close cooperation between the United States and the European Union in supporting Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and democracy, and holding Russia accountable for its aggression," the US administration said in a statement.

According to the White House, the parties will also discuss other challenges to international security, including those posed by China.

In addition, the meeting will focus on a joint response to the challenges of the climate crisis, Europe's energy security, reducing dependence on Russian fossil fuels, and accelerating the transition to "green" sources.

