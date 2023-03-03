Situation in Bakhmut remains very volatile, - Pentagon

The U.S. Department of Defense describes the fighting around Bakhmut as "intense" and considers the situation in the area "volatile."

This was stated at a briefing by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We continue to observe intense fighting near Bakhmut. Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries continue to attack the area, while Ukrainian forces hold the line," the Pentagon spokesman said.

According to Ryder, the situation "remains very volatile" and the United States is closely monitoring it.

The General also noted that the United States maintains close contact with the Ukrainian side to provide the Armed Forces with all necessary weapons.

