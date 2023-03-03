AFU of last day repelled more than 85 enemy attacks in 5 directions - General Staff

In thr Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtar directions of the last day, our soldiers repelled more than 85 enemy attacks.

About it reports Censor.NET with reference to the erection of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Volyn, Polissya, Siversky, and Slobozhansky directions, the operational situation without significant changes. During the last day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of settlements Tymonovychi, Zarichchia, Hremiach, Khrynivka of the Chernihiv region; Boyar-Lezhaci, Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, Kindrativka, Miropil, Popivka of the Sumy region and districts of 18 settlements of Kharkiv region. Among them are Krasne, Hlyboke, Vesele, Vovchansk, Ohirtseve, Srilecha.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Spirne of the Donetsk region, with no success. It made artillery shelling near 20 settlements. These are, in particular, Dvorichna, Lyman Pershy, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Kharkiv region; Makiivka and Kreminna, the Lugansk region and Rozdolivka, the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop storming the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the districts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, and Bakhmut of the Donetsk region. Vasiukivka, Zaliznyanske, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka, Mayorsk, and New York came under enemy fire.

The enemy continues to unsuccessfully attack the positions of our troops in the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. He carried out artillery and mortar shelling in the areas of 18 settlements. Among them are Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, more than 45 settlements were affected by the fire of the occupiers. In particular, Novosilka and Vremivka of the Donetsk region; Zaliznychne, Huliaypole, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Vesele, Beryslav, Chornobaiivka, Antonivka, and Kherson.

The enemy continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law. Thus, the occupiers carried out 31 air strikes and 3 missile strikes, in particular, on civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. There are wounded civilians, high-rise apartment buildings, and private houses are damaged. In addition, 88 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were recorded.

