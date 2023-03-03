AFU shot down attack aircraft, attack helicopter, and seven UAVs - General Staff
Last day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of the Russian invaders. Our defenders also shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft, a Mi-24 helicopter and seven drones.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
"Our defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft, a Mi-24 helicopter, and 7 unmanned aerial vehicles (1 "Supercam", 2 "Orlan", and 4 "Lancet"). Units of missile troops and artillery hit 6 areas of the enemy's concentration and its ammunition depot," the message reads
