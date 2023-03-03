ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 151,370 people (+765 per day), 301 planes, 289 helicopters, 3,405 tanks, 2,402 artillery systems, 6,673 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of March 3, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 151,370 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.03.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 151,370 (+765) people were liquidated,
  • tanks - 3405 (+8) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6673 (+15) units,
  • artillery systems - 2402 (+4) units,
  • MLRS - 484 (+4) units,
  • air defense equipment - 247 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 301 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 289 (+1) units,
  • UAV of the operational-tactical level - 2061 (+3),
  • cruise missiles - 873 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5281 (+17) units,
  • special equipment - 230 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.

