US does not plan new negotiations with Russian Federation after conversation between Blinken and Lavrov, - State Dept

The USA is not planning any new high-level meetings with Russian representatives shortly after the meeting of the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, and the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, at the G20 summit in India.

This was stated by the representative of the US State Department, Ned Price.

"We do not expect a formal dialogue at a high level in the near future," said the spokesperson of the US State Department.

According to him, at the same time, the American side always remains open to diplomacy, especially in tense times. A representative of the US State Department explained this by the need to discuss issues that are of great importance to Washington and the rest of the world.

Price also noted that the brief meeting between Blinken and Lavrov was preceded by contacts with partners. In this context, the representative of the State Department clarified that the USA maintains these contacts constantly.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, Blinken held the first talks with Lavrov since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.